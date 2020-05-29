Reese Witherspoon, Alizée, Nabilla… the slide show people of the week

New round-up of the planet people this week. We take news from Nabilla that, in spite of the rumors of rupture, seems to be perfectly fulfilled in his life of the couple and of the young mother. In Alizée also, the happiness is total, while his adorable little Maggy has just celebrated its 6 months. For the occasion, the singer became dancer offers us a lovely picture to remember.

One also learns of the pregnancy of the former tennis champion Marion Bartoliwhile those of Alizée, the former candidate of Beijing Express, and Rachel Lagrain-Trapani, continue serenely.

It is also news of actress Reese Witherspoon, Elodie Gossuin, Amélie Mauresmo, America Ferrera… still short of beautiful moments of intimacy, are on the menu in our slideshow, the people of the week.

/ Nabilla cut net to the rumors : all is well in his marriage and his family !

/ Jessica Thivenin : what is it that goes through the head of Maylone ?

/ Pregnant with her first child, Alizée (Beijing Express) leaving Neuilly to Britain

/ Alizée : Maggy celebrates its 6 months old and has her first kisses



/ Marion Bartoli is expecting a happy event

/ Katy Perry lives a pregnancy scintillating

/ Elodie Gossuin : when the small exceeds the large

/ Rachel Legrain-Trapani : pregnancy sports



/ America Ferrera : oh the pretty cake !

/ Amélie Mauresmo : family outing

/ Carolina Receiver : ready for the summer !

/ Reese Witherspoon : home school



/ Kim, Kelly, Kendal, and the other before the fame (and surgery)



You want to talk about it between parents ? Give your opinion, to bring your testimony ? It is found on https://forum.parents.fr.

Read also