Reese Witherspoon will return to his role in “The Revenge of a blonde”

She’s back ! No one has forgotten Reese Witherspoon and her character of Elle Woods, who showed that it could control its blow-dry, her manicure and dressing her chihuahua while having the heart, courage, and do (with gusto) his right to Harvard. Released in 2001, The Revenge of a blonde prefigured the hollywood films capturing the empowerment to the female. Fans can rejoice : the actress will resume her role in The legally Blond 3 (a sequel, The Blonde counter-attackhad been touring in 2003). With a screenplay co-written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.

The first, actress and american author of indian origin, has been discovered in the series The Office before exploding with his own show, The Mindy Project. On the big screen, as we have seen recently in Ocean’s 8alongside Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett and Late Nightwith Emma Thompson. Dan Goor is himself author of such series as Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Both have confirmed that they were working on a scenario totally new.

A project in sleep

This in fact two years of new adventures of the “blonde” are in course of development. In June 2018, the studios, MGM had announced that The legally blond 3 come out the February 14, 2020, for Valentine’s day. Reese Witherspoon had even posted on Twitter a image of her floating in his pool, wearing the famous pink bikini of his character.

In the video, the trailer for”The Revenge of a blonde” (2001)

Since then, more news (and fortunately can be : the film has escaped an output derailed by the crisis due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus). If we don’t know yet when it will be released, it is known that the actress will be one of producing, through his company Hello Sunshine.

It will have to wait to find out what has become of It Woods. Always it is that she can go far, very far. In march 2017, Reese Witherspoon, invited on the set of The Late Late show with James Corden, spoke about the future of her character : “She could be a judge of the supreme court, or become a prosecutor really great, very powerful. Or it could be in prison. She could do anything.” It, chair ?