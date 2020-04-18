Réferi international Eddie Cotton died of coronavirus

The veteran réferi boxing Eddie Cotton, of 72 years and residing in Paterson, New Jersey, passed away this Friday after being diagnosed a couple of weeks ago as a carrier of the coronavirus, was reported by the Federation the International of Boxing, a body of which he was a member of its Board of Directors for many years.

Cotton was the third in the ring on multiple championship fights in the world, towering some championship fights of the Heavy, among them, when Lennox Lewis defeated Mike Tyson in eight rounds, although he was also in the fights of George Foreman, Hasim Rahman, James Toney, Wladimir Klitschko, Shannon Briggs, Paulie Malignaggi, Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martinez, Marco Huck, Bernard Hopkins, Gennadiy Golovkin and Felix Sturm, among others.

“Cotton was a man who gave his life to boxing. Started in the field amateur in 1980, while his first fight career dates back to 1992. In 2014 he had been on his last fight as the third man on the ensogado and was in the of Felix Sturm against Sam Soliman in Germany”, published by the World Boxing Association.

The réferi was admitted two weeks ago with a diagnosis of pneumonia; however, once we did all the tests, was identified as a carrier of Coronavirus Covid-19, and unfortunately could not recover.

“Eddie was enrolled in several organizations, due to promote boxing among the youth, such as the American Association for the improvement of Boxing, Foundation YCS and Lou Costello Sportsmen Club, located in Paterson, New Jersey. Not only he was very active among the community of boxing, but also, in the company of his wife, Ruby, also worked the community and the government,” wrote the International Federation of Boxing in a press release.