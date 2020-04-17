Refund policy : shots grouped against Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is fulminate of thousands of customers around the world. With the crisis of the sars coronavirus, the site of sale shall refund only the holders of the notes of shows officially cancelled. Those in which the event is postponed are likely to be unable to recover their money, at least for the moment.



Émilie Côté

The Press

“It is deplorable not to pay people,” says Marie-France Rémillard, who has tickets for several shows postponed to an unknown date, one of Elton John at the Bell Centre for which it has disbursed nearly $600.

“Get a refund if your event is cancelled, we can read on the website of Ticketmaster, which supports not to have changed its policy. If the repayments are not currently enabled for your event, check back later. The status of your event may change. “

For those who have acquired ” insurance ticket “, they must take their evil in patience. “Due to the unprecedented amount of cancellations, please note that you will receive your refund in 30 days,” says Ticketmaster.

> See the list of shows cancelled or postponed

Yet, according to the Office de la protection du consommateur (OPC), the holders of tickets purchased in Quebec are entitled to a refund in the event of a report ” unless the contract contains a force majeure clause valid “.

The consumer can accept to change his tickets for a new date, but it remains free to do so. Charles Tanguay, spokesman of the Office of consumer protection, by writing Related Post: A series on the case of Emmett Till and the civil rights movement is in preparation

“Even if the show is delayed, who is going to want to go into a room with thousands of people ?” asks for her hand, Marie-France Rémillard. The Montreal has a VIP ticket to a show of the Rolling Stones in Nashville, which is awarded on an unknown date. Charlie Watts, drummer of the Rolling Stones, is 78 years old. “What that says to me that he will even go up on stage ?” she says.

Mme Rémillard has, however, been able to recover his money for the show of Roger Waters is scheduled in July at the Bell Centre.

The case-by-case basis

Ticketmaster handles ticket sales for many shows in Quebec. The company has in particular entered into a partnership with the CH Group, owner of the Montreal canadiens, promoter evenko and Spectra, and was notably in charge of the ticket service of the Centre Bell, Place Bell, of the Centre Videotron, the MTELUS and the Club DIX30. Ticketmaster belongs to the global giant LiveNation, which also owns 49 % of evenko and Spectra from December 2019.

Reached by e-mail, Kelly Meehan, director of communications at Ticketmaster, we have returned to the blog of his company, which says it does not have changed its refund policy. The decision to cancel a show is up to the ” organisers “, she said.

“If your event has been postponed, we are working with the organiser of the event to determine new dates, and we will contact you as soon as we have confirmation. […] Please note that due to unprecedented circumstances, the event organizers re-evaluate continuously the situation in order to make decisions regarding refunds. “

> See the blog Ticketmaster

PHOTO DIEGO BARAVELLI/SIPA, ASSOCIATED PRESS The concert of Roger Waters in Montreal has been postponed.

For the promoter evenko — which produces most of the major performances in Montreal, the reimbursement appears to be possible only for certain shows deferred (including Roger Waters). For most of the other events (The Weeknd, The Black Keys, Camila Cabello), uncertainty remains to the holders of the notes.

“We are currently working with our partners on these issues. We will return to this subject soon, ” said to The Press the manager of public relations for evenko, Philip Vanden Brande.

One thing is for certain, Diane Boisvert would like to be refunded for the two tickets that she purchased at close to $ 200 — for the show of Mika, which was to be held on may 15, and that is postponed to an unknown date.

When she called evenko, he was told that the show was postponed and was awaiting the decision of the producer prior to repay the holders of the notes. “Someone has my money. I need it and I want it now “, slice Mme Boisvert.

All the intermediate functions return the ball. Ticketmaster does not seem to have a strong enough. Pierre Larouche, professor of competition law at the University of Montreal

In the meantime to know the following things, the Office of consumer protection reminds that the holders of the notes have recourse. “In case of refusal of refund, the consumer may give notice to the retailer for the refund and if necessary, bring the case before the court, says the spokesperson of the MUTUAL fund, Charles Tanguay. If he paid by credit card, the consumer may seek a refund by the issuer of the card, indicating that it has not received the service in question. “