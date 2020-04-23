Reggie Miller revealed that hit Michael Jordan if I could

Thanks to The Last Dance, docuserie that portrays the last year of Michael Jordan in the Chicago Bulls, which is transmitted by Netflix, aspects so far unknown to the star of the basketball come to light.

Reggie Millerone of the players that had to face and ‘suffer’ the talent of Jordan, do not remember the best way, as you had a peak in the hurts.

The former player of the Indiana Pacersin an interview with Dan Patrick, revealed, to the question expressed by the presenter, what would you do if you had the opportunity to see Jordan in these times.

“Maybe give him a punch” he said after a pause of 15 seconds.

“There are many outstanding things between us. I know that many players have spoken to him, and I was not going to do that. I was not in my nature,” he added Millerafter the question of the interviewer, who doubted that he spoke seriously.

This rivalry had its start in 1993 when, after a push of Millerboth players were on their hands and had to be separated.

