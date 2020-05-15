Réhabilitons Mariah Carey for Christmas, she deserves better than the chronicle of her escapades – Out

The singer of “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, coming-of-AccorHotels Arena with his Christmas rounds, just released an excellent fifteenth album, “Bail”, at the age of 48. A reminder that the diva was a great performer. The proof is in the six iconic songs.

Christmas is approaching and, as every year since 1994, the american households listen – willingly or unwillingly — All I Want for Christmas Is Youthe “Small Dad Christmas” of Mariah Carey. This hymn has even become a lucrative business for the singer, whose career is unscrewed from the beginning of the century, to the point that it is reviving a european tour of Christmas, the All I Want for Christmas Is You Tour, which stage this Friday, December 7, in Paris, AccorHotels Arena. A show that pushes the boundaries of kitsch, helping to file down the asperities of Mariah Carey, which comes out to a solid fifteenth album of pure R&B, Deposit, of which the american tour will begin in February 2019. His escapades have come to overshadow a career that stretched over three decades, the vocal performances that hang from its beginnings until his collaborations with the stars of hip-hop, full of tubes usually written and composed by her. Let’s say : it is time to rehabilitate Mariah Carey !

“Emotions” (1991)

In 1991, the glasses break suddenly into the american homes with televisions, the broadcast of the MTV Video Music Awards. In question : Mariah Carey who, in the last ascent of his song Emotions, picks up a note suraigüe that the fact of entering in the closed circle of the coloratura soprano. At 21 years old, she joined Yma Sumac – “the Castafiore inca” – and the soul singer Minnie Riperton – one of his influences assumed in the closed circle of the voice of the whistle. This registry, which is higher than the falsetto voice, flat an octave above the peak of the lyric song, the air of the Queen of the Night in the magic Flute Mozart. A performance unprecedented and never repeated in popular music : if Mariah Carey has redefined the codes of voice R&B of the 1990s, as Whitney Houston in the previous decade, no one has reproduced this squealing shrill, which was the culmination of his virtuosity spread out in front of the public subjugated, to the point that it was adoubée by Aretha Franklin, until the age and the excess plane the range of its octaves.

“Endless Love” (1994)

In 1994, Mariah Carey married Tommy Mottola, president of Sony Music Entertainment with which she signed her first contract and released an album of Christmas as a figure All I Want for Christmas is Youan old song as popular as “Petit Papa Noël” in France, albeit significantly more bouncy. In the vein of the song american legacy of sacred songs and musicals Broadway, where the compositions are structured so that the votes go up in the towers, Mariah Carey is époumone down the octaves with a luxury modulations, to the point of making audible a directory that is still syrupy. Demonstration of this talent on Endless Love, recovery of a duo combining Diana Ross and Lionel Ritchie in 1981, she performed on Songsan album of Luther Vandross. Mariah Carey and the lover for eight Grammy Awards, gathered on the stage of the Royal Albert Hall, London, gave an ultimate version, where their vocal harmonies well ahead at the front of a large orchestra. A treat addictive but listening repeatedly may trigger diabetes.

“Fantasy Bad Boy Remix” (1995)

While he or she is scheduled to sing beautifully the songs are not wonderful, the nice Mariah pique his crisis. His fifth album, Daydreamadopt codes of urban R&B, incarnated by the presence of the producers Jermaine Dupri and Babyface. More loudly, she hires the worst head burned of hip-hop, a genre that she loves : Ol’ Dirty Bastard, the co-founder of the Wu-Tang Clan that squatting the topic justice, and sometimes convicted for assault or the victim of a bullet in the belly. The rapper was asked to lay his flow on a remix (directed by Puff Daddy) of Fantasywith a perfect fusion of pop-R&B savvy on a sample of Genius of Love Tom Tom Club (1982). After obtaining the $ 15,000 is claimed, he landed at the studio with three hours of delay, screaming about the assistants that she had no champagne in the middle of the night, before falling asleep between each shot. Bis repetita two weeks later, and to $ 15,000 in additional : when shooting an epic clip, ODB got to go shopping with the CB of Tommy Mottola, before the howl of the two bottles of schnapps Mariah Carey. The result, a hit, a precursor of the bridges between the pop mainstream and hip-hop, reshapes the image of the singer suddenly sassy.

“Heartbreaker, Desert Strom Remix” (1999)

On the album Butterfly (1997) in which the butterfly symbolizes freedom after her divorce with Tommy Mottola, Mariah Carey collaborated with rappers Puff Daddy, Q-Tip and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, while taking over The Beautiful Ones Prince. In short, she does what she wants and completes his metamorphosis into the diva R&B on the following album, the triumphant Rainbow. Emancipation through the adoption of the mini-shorts, Mariah Carey has a personal concept of the girl power. She expresses it in the clip Hearbreaker (Desert Strom Remix) where it wiggles when cleaning the car of Snoop Dogg, the rapper, whose tube Ain t No Fun (It’s the Homies Can’t Have None) is fully modeled by DJ Clue who signs this irresistible version involving Da Brat and Missy Elliott. Sure of his choice, Mariah Carey to reinforce its street credibility while leaving it open to criticism that will soon begin to lament the degradation of her vocal performances, his eccentricities of taste questionable, and finally to his escapades which will soon not on any consideration of music.

“Shake It Off” (2005)

After having got divorced from Tommy Mottola, Mariah Carey’s divorce with Sony and released his first album for Virgin, Glitter, the worst day ever : September 11, 2001. The luck has turned, and the singer unscrewed in the charts despite some successes, such as Loverboy and the excellent I Know What You Want with rapper Busta Rhymes. His tenth album, The Emancipation of Mimi (2005) in the credits which include The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams) and Kanye West, mark a return winner, both artistically as commercially. And the single Shake If Off is a R&B mid-tempo well troussé, in line with the trends of his time, close to an Usher (in both cases, Jermaine Dupri ensures the production), which has particularly aged well since. Unfortunately, the downward spiral will return more beautiful over the following albums.

“A No No” (2018)

When you expected more, Mariah Carey (48 years old) just came out with a great fifteenth album (the first in four years), Deposit the us webzine reference Pitchfork noted a 7.5/10, while he was more interested in his music for the past twenty years. The fact that she is still able to recruit Devonté Hynes (Blood Orange), the british producer at the forefront of R&B, contemporary, and sign a song as heady as A No Nothirty years after the beginning of his career, sheds light on the relevance – the finale – of his choice. Has Pitchfork that comes to devote a long interview, while recounting his arrival in the middle of ten staff, including a hairdresser and a make-up artist, Mariah Carey tells the story : “I had seen documentaries about the Beatles selling their rights, or the manner in which they had stolen. I’ve always written songs and, when I was about 18 years old, I was offered $ 5,000 to any music and I said “no”. All of these songs that have become number 1 later, after I signed my contract. I was the singer for Brenda K. Starr, and she told me : “You know what, Mariah ? I want to sing some of your songs. I put it on my album.” And me : “You know what ? I love you and thank you for having me recruited, but I’ll keep my songs.” I thought I was simply in them. “

