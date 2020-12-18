Reina is criticized for using animal traps

Queen Elizabeth II has been criticized for using animal traps on her Sandringham estate, which killed an owl.

Queen Elizabeth II is in the crosshairs of environmental groups and animal rights groups after she was attributed to the death of an owl.

The animal is protected by law, and the dead bird was discovered in Flitcham, which is within walking distance of the queen’s residence and Prince William and Kate’s country house.

Sandringham uses traps to protect wild birds and their eggs from rats and squirrels.

After photos of the dead bird circulated on social media, requests were made for the traps to be replaced with one that would not harm the animal.

A spokesperson for an animal defense association said: “It is very sad that this owl died after being caught in a Fenn trap. We oppose these traps and advocate the use of non-harmful methods to deter animals. “

“We were very concerned that this poor animal had died in this trap and we gave the advice to make sure it did not happen again.”

The criticism did not end there, as people expressed their anger on social media.

“Absolute shame. The royal family must know what is being done on their grounds. What a shame !!!” one tweeted.

Another was enraged: “Dishonor. Set of disgraces ”.

A third point: “Cheating of any kind is barbaric and should be prohibited. The fact that Sandringham is still wearing them is disgusting. “

Commenting on the incident, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “As a working estate, Sandringham adheres to all necessary rules and regulations.”