CELEBRITIES

Reina is criticized for using animal traps

Posted on

Queen Elizabeth II has been criticized for using animal traps on her Sandringham estate, which killed an owl.

Queen Elizabeth II is in the crosshairs of environmental groups and animal rights groups after she was attributed to the death of an owl.

The animal is protected by law, and the dead bird was discovered in Flitcham, which is within walking distance of the queen’s residence and Prince William and Kate’s country house.

Sandringham uses traps to protect wild birds and their eggs from rats and squirrels.

After photos of the dead bird circulated on social media, requests were made for the traps to be replaced with one that would not harm the animal.

A spokesperson for an animal defense association said: “It is very sad that this owl died after being caught in a Fenn trap. We oppose these traps and advocate the use of non-harmful methods to deter animals. “

“We were very concerned that this poor animal had died in this trap and we gave the advice to make sure it did not happen again.”

The criticism did not end there, as people expressed their anger on social media.

“Absolute shame. The royal family must know what is being done on their grounds. What a shame !!!” one tweeted.

Another was enraged: “Dishonor. Set of disgraces ”.

A third point: “Cheating of any kind is barbaric and should be prohibited. The fact that Sandringham is still wearing them is disgusting. “

Commenting on the incident, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “As a working estate, Sandringham adheres to all necessary rules and regulations.”

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top