Reina pays her employees an extra bonus for isolating themselves together with her

Queen Elizabeth II has required her employees to remain in total isolation with her at Windsor Castle.

Officials at Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are spending the holidays of the year in total isolation to protect themselves against the coronavirus, are earning an extra bonus from the English monarch for staying in quarantine with them.

A source from OK! affirms that all the people who work directly with the queen cannot leave the castle while the health crisis lasts, and when for some reason they need to be absent, when they return they do the pertinent examinations and even if they were negative, they spend two weeks without approaching them as a preventive way.

“Everyone has accepted this rule and the queen is a very generous person with her people,” reveals the source, saying that the bonus they are receiving weekly ‘is substantial’.

The value of the bond was not disclosed, but according to the publication it came from the queen’s pocket and not from public coffers.