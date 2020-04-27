Rejects Dominic Thiem support to colleagues in crisis by Covid-19| Fotonota

Drafting AN / EC

for the past 16 hours

Dominic Thiem, world number three, is not in favor of financially supporting their colleagues affected by the lack of activity due to the pandemic of Covid-19. The austrian considered that there are people in situations that are more complicated than they need the money. “None of the players are fighting for their lives. Many players on the ITF Tour is not committed to 100 per cent with this sport, I don’t understand why we would have now to give them our money, I prefer to give to organizations or people who are truly in need,” he said. The idea of creating a support fund for players with ranking lowest, with few sponsors, it was driven by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Related Topics: