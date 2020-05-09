Related: Cara Delevingne does not expect to fall in love – People



Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have been dating for a year, but they have not officially announced their romance in June (19), by sharing on Instagram a snippet of the kiss, scorching of their film Her Smell.

In an interview with Marie Claire that focuses on how she found love, the star, which is also output with the musician Annie Clark, has said that none of this was planned. “We don’t search. It was really very authentic and natural.”

Cara Delevingne has also referred to an embarrassing moment in may (19), while she and the star of Pretty Little Liars, have been photographed in the process of transporting a “Sex bench” luxury in a house in Hollywood, an incident that would have been made public, “without purpose”, she said.

However, Cara Delevingne is proud of its positivity-sexual and tries to be open about their sexual experiences – good and bad. “I’m not just talking sex for sex. I’m talking about experiences, whether it’s abuse or confusion, positive or negative,” said the one who accused the tycoon of the film to Harvey Weinstein of harassment.

The full interview is available in the September issue of 2019 of Marie Claire.