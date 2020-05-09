Related: Cara Delevingne does not expect to fall in love – People

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have been dating for a year, but they have not officially announced their romance in June (19), by sharing on Instagram a snippet of the kiss, scorching of their film Her Smell.
In an interview with Marie Claire that focuses on how she found love, the star, which is also output with the musician Annie Clark, has said that none of this was planned. “We don’t search. It was really very authentic and natural.”
Cara Delevingne has also referred to an embarrassing moment in may (19), while she and the star of Pretty Little Liars, have been photographed in the process of transporting a “Sex bench” luxury in a house in Hollywood, an incident that would have been made public, “without purpose”, she said.
However, Cara Delevingne is proud of its positivity-sexual and tries to be open about their sexual experiences – good and bad. “I’m not just talking sex for sex. I’m talking about experiences, whether it’s abuse or confusion, positive or negative,” said the one who accused the tycoon of the film to Harvey Weinstein of harassment.
The full interview is available in the September issue of 2019 of Marie Claire.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_login_noFb() {
var fbFormN_email = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_login").val());
var fbFormN_password = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_login").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var hasErrors = false;
var emailRegObj = /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+@([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+.([a-zA-Z])+([a-zA-Z])+/;
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_phone_change() {
var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val());
var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val());
var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_phone_change_sms_verify() {
var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val());
var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_sms_change_Ver = $.trim($("#fbFormN_sms_change_Ver").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
function auto_login_email(data) {
$(".commentFBlogin").hide();
$(".commentOhnelogin").hide();
var html = '';
var name = data.user.first_name +' '+ data.user.last_name;
html += 'Bienvenue, '+ name +' ';
html += 'Soumettre Commentaire';
html += 'Déconnecter ';
html += 'Gérer le profil';
html += '';
html += '';
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").html(html);
set_logged_in_cookie(data);
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").show();
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_send_noFb() {
var fbForm_message = $.trim($("#fbForm_message").val());
fbForm_message = fbForm_message.replace(/&/g, "+");
var fbForm_uri = $.trim($("#fbForm_uri").val());
var fbForm_storyId = $.trim($("#fbForm_storyId").val());
var fbForm_ip = $.trim($("#fbForm_ip").val());
var is_logged_in = false;
if ($("#is_logged_in").length) {
is_logged_in = true;
}
var fbFormN_firstName = $.trim($("#fbFormN_firstName").val());
var fbFormN_surname = $.trim($("#fbFormN_surname").val());
var fbFormN_zip = $.trim($("#fbFormN_zip").val());
var fbFormN_location = $.trim($("#fbFormN_location").val());
var fbFormN_email = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email").val());
var fbForm_msgID = $.trim($("#fbForm_msgID").val()); // if this value is > 0, its a reply-to-another-comment message
if ($("#fbFormN_password").length) {
var fbFormN_password = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password").val());
}
if ($("#fbFormN_password_confirm").length) {
var fbFormN_password_confirm = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_confirm").val());
}
var fbFormN_gotcha = $.trim($("#fbFormN_gotcha").val());
var hasErrors = false;
var messageReg = fbForm_message.length > 1;
var nameReg = !(fbFormN_firstName.match(/[*]/)) && !(fbFormN_surname.match(/[*]/)) && fbFormN_firstName.length > 1 && fbFormN_surname.length > 1;
// dont check for ZIP, cause of foreign countries
//var locReg = !(fbFormN_zip.match(/[*]/)) && !(fbFormN_location.match(/[*]/)) && fbFormN_zip.length > 1 && fbFormN_location.length > 1;
var locReg = !(fbFormN_location.match(/[*]/))&& fbFormN_location.length > 1;
var emailRegObj = /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+@([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+.([a-zA-Z])+([a-zA-Z])+/; // /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-+])+@(([a-zA-Z0-9-])+.)+([a-zA-Z0-9]{2,4})+$/;
var password_params = '';
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_send_email() {
var fbForm_message = $.trim($("#fbForm_message").val());
fbForm_message = fbForm_message.replace(/&/g, "+");
var fbForm_uri = $.trim($("#fbForm_uri").val());
var fbForm_storyId = $.trim($("#fbForm_storyId").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var fbForm_ip = $.trim($("#fbForm_ip").val());
var login_email_token = $.trim($("#login_email_token").val());
var is_logged_in = false;
if ($("#is_logged_in").length) {
is_logged_in = true;
}
var fbFormN_email = $.trim($("#login_email_email").val());
var fbForm_msgID = $.trim($("#fbForm_msgID").val()); // if this value is > 0, its a reply-to-another-comment message
var fbFormN_gotcha = $.trim($("#fbFormN_gotcha").val());
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
// some jquery UI functions
function fbLoginDisplay(loginState) {
$(document).ready(function(){
if (loginState == true) {
$(".notloggedToFacebook").hide();
$(".loggedToFacebook").show();
$('#commentsForm_send_noFb').hide();
$('#commentsForm_send').show();
$("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").show();
$(".recommendCommentFacebook").show();
}
else {
$(".loggedToFacebook").hide();
$(".notloggedToFacebook").show();
$('#commentsForm_send').hide();
$('#commentsForm_send_noFb').show();
$("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").hide();
$(".recommendCommentFacebook").hide();
if ($("#commentLoggedInEmail").length) {
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").show();
}
}});
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function fbDomInsert(username, uid, token) {
$(document).ready(function(){
$("#fbUserRealName").html(username);
var imgHtml= "";
$("#fbUserProfilePicture").html(imgHtml);
$("#fbForm_realName").val(username);
$("#fbForm_userId").val(uid);
$("#fbForm_userToken").val(token);
});
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function loginDrop() {
$(document).ready(function(){
$('#commentLogin').slideDown();
$("textarea#fbForm_message").attr("rows", 6);
$("#commentsForm_send").removeAttr("disabled");
$("#commentsForm_send_noFb").attr("disabled", "");
$("#commentsForm_send_email").removeAttr("disabled");
$("#fbForm_message").val("");
$('#fbForm_message').removeAttr("onclick");
});
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function doOnFbConnect() {
$(".recommendCommentFacebook").show(); // for comments below: display checkbox to choose if recommended comments get published on facebook
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function log(msg){
if (typeof console === 'undefined') {
return false;
} else {
return true;
}
}
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
// main
// fb auth
var fbAccessToken = '';
var fbUserID = '';
var fbUserName = '';
FBcomments.initFb();
var nnFBloggedIn = check_nnCookie();
if (nnFBloggedIn == true) {
fbLoginDisplay(true);
// Bind to set the fadeout of form labels when clicked or focused
$('.sbsLabel label').each(function () {
var thisFor = $(this).attr('for');
var thisClass = $(this).attr('class');
inputFocus(thisFor, thisClass);
});
// some form display handling
$('#disclaimerButtonShow').bind('click', function(){
$('.disclaimerText').show();
$('#disclaimerButtonShow').css('display','none');
$('#disclaimerButtonHide').css('display','inline');
});
$('#disclaimerButtonHide').bind('click', function(){
$('.disclaimerText').hide();
$('#disclaimerButtonHide').css('display','none');
$('#disclaimerButtonShow').css('display','inline');
});
// display login data on start
if ($("#fbUserRealName").html()) {
if ($("#fbUserRealName").html().length >= 2){ // && $("textarea#fbForm_message").attr("rows") > 2
$("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").show();
}
}
// clear textarea
$("#fbForm_message").val('');
// submit buttons , disable on on reload
$("#commentsForm_send").attr("disabled", "true");
$("#commentsForm_send_noFb").attr("disabled", "true");
// set checkboxes
$('#fbForm_publishOnFB').attr('checked', true);
$('.recommendCommentPublishOnFb').attr('checked', true);
$('#disclaimerConfirmBtn').attr('checked', false);
// fixes a tiny bug: if values are prefilled on reload they should not be grey
var myFbFormIds = ['fbFormN_firstName', 'fbFormN_surname', 'fbFormN_zip', 'fbFormN_location', 'fbFormN_email', 'fbFormN_password', 'fbFormN_password_confirm'];
for (var ii=0;ii < myFbFormIds.length; ii++) {
if ($("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).length) {
if (!($("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).val().match(/[*]/))) {
$("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).css('color','#000000');
};
}
}
$('.comment_signup_form_toggle').live('click', function(){
$('#comment_signup_form').toggle('slow');
$('#comment_login_form').toggle('slow');
return false;
});
$('.comment_form_forgot_password').live('click', function(){
$('#comment_password_reset_form').toggle('slow');
$('#comment_login_form').toggle('slow');
return false;
});
$('.emailLogoutButton').live('click', function() {
delete_cookie('comment_login_details_email');
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").html('');
$("#manageAccount").html('');
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").hide();
$(".commentFBlogin").show();
$(".commentOhnelogin").show();
});
$('#show_update_phone').live('click', function() {
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").html('');
$("#manageAccount").html('');
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").hide();
$("#comment_login_form").hide();
$("#change_phonenumber").show();
$(".commentOhnelogin").show();
});
$('#commentsForm_send_email').live('click', function() {
if (commentNotSent) {
commentsForm_send_email();
}
});
$('#emailManageAccount').live('click', function () {
var customer_id = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var login_email_email = $.trim($("#login_email_email").val());
var login_email_token = $.trim($("#login_email_token").val());
jQuery.ajax({ type: "POST",
dataType: "json",
cache: false,
url: "/community/talkback_ajax.html",
async: true,
data: "action=login_manage_account&customer_id="+customer_id+"&email="+encodeURIComponent(login_email_email)+"&token="+login_email_token,
error: function(){ },
success: function(data){
if (data.code == 0) {
setMessageBox(data.message, data.addclass);
}
else if (data.code == 1) {
$('#manageAccount').html(data.message);
$('#manageAccount').show();
}
}
});
});
});
[*]