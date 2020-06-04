Release Date confirmed? Jerry Bruckheimer about the status of the following Bad Boys for Life

The discussion on the result has excited many fans, but Bad Boys 4 there even a release date? Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed the good news.

Before the pandemic, the cinema-goers had an excellent start to the year, bathed by the light of the big screen.

Up to now, the strong points in 2020 in the United Kingdom, which include Jojo Rabbit, Parasite Waves, The Lighthouse, The Invisible Man and, of course, Bad Boys for Life.

Produced by Adil & Bilall, the third installment of the franchise was exactly what the fans long-term waiting since the extravagance of Michael Bay, Bad Boys II in 2003.

The suite has inaugurated the return of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, bringing their unique chemistry in a whole new mission. It was a total success, but the only problem is that this has prompted the public to want more.

However, they are not exactly willing to wait another two decades!

Jerry Bruckheimer teases the new sequel to Bad Boys

A third installment was highly anticipated and teased for so many years, so many people were on the moon when the producer Jerry Bruckheimer has made this a reality.

It has been a crucial part of the three efforts in the series and, with Bad Boys For Life, leaving the story open to sequels, it is great to see enthusiastic for more.

With a positive reception and box office impressive, it is not surprising that Jerry has revealed its plans for the future. According to CinemaBlend, he recently revealed:

“We have had a great experience on the first, both through the development process with Tom Rothman [chair of Sony] and his team, and then through the process of editing and filming … We have mounted, with their help, a film highly satisfactory to the public, and we would like to do it again, and I think they we would like to do it again. We are currently working on a project for the fourth. ”

Good news!

Bad Boys 4: release date confirmed?

For the moment, there is no release date for the sequel without title Bad Boys.

Given that they are already working on a draft, it would be optimistic to predict a release date in 2021 for the film.

However, given the current circumstances in the face of the pandemic COVID-19, the industry faces uncertainty. Many productions have stopped the shooting when the ads lock have been made earlier this year and the majority of the work has not yet resumed.

For the moment, it is very difficult to predict a release date. However, judging by the success of the previous installation, it is likely that there will be a lot of hands on deck with this result, so we hope a date for the summer of 2022.

However, this depends on a number of factors that we will describe.

It’s going to be annoying if Bad Boys For Life was a huge success and they make a sequel and can not call Bad Boys 4 Life. – Rgirvan (@RobGirvan) January 15, 2020

The fans can not wait!!!

Despite being at a very early stage, the fans are still incredibly excited by the promise of a sequel, the third film doing a terrific job of setting up new characters and foreshadowing of the points of plot potential.

A number of fans of the franchise have already expressed their enthusiasm on Twitter.

Check out a selection of tweets:

They are already talking about bad boys 4. I can’t wait – C✨ (@CHVRITEE) January 18, 2020

Bad Boys II came out 8 after the first. The third is out 16 after the second so I can’t wait for Bad Boys 4 2052 – GEOFFREY GAUCHET (@animatedGeoff) April 15, 2020

