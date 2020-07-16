Release date for the New Balance of the Vision Racer Jaden Smith

Posted on July 15, 2020 at 12: 43 by Sarah

Teasée a couple of weeks ago, the collaboration between New Balance and Jaden Smith today, new visual and even better, a release date.

A campaign is neat and artistic

After having been at the center of several campaigns New Balance, Jaden Smith rose to a new level through collaboration with the brand, this time around a fact without preceding model. Called Vision Racerin reference to the “Vision Tour” of the rapper, the basketball in an innovative way far from the silhouettes are usually developed by the american brand. Perfect Mix between models 1700 and the X-Race of New Balance, the two models are particularly appreciated by the rapper, the sneaker appearance a huge bet on a the light blue color and a the mixture of materials (leather, suede, and mesh upper). Waiting for the fall of July 24, following in the website of New Balance, take a look at this New Equilibrium of the View Corridor through the new visual effects below :

1 / 3 New Balance Vision Racer : 1 2 / 3 New Balance Vision Racer : 2 3 / 3 New Balance Vision Racer : 3

50 cent clash of Will Smith DM

Other news less glorious for the Smith family : in the last days, there is a question on the public place of the infidelity of the mother of Jaden, Jada Pinkett Smith. The revelations have provoked strong reactions and criticism on the web. Among these, 50 Cent it seems like it allows for some reflections displaced against Will Smith and his wife. Tell us more about this roller skate here.