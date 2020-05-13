Release Date of Godzilla VS Kong, distribution, storyline, trailer and everything you need to know – JAPANFM

– Advertising –

Godzilla VS Kong shock is the most awaited on the big screen this year. The film will be a sequel of the film 2019, Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Directed by Adam Wingard, the film will mark the 36th film of the franchise, Godzilla and the 12th of the franchise, King Kong.

The film will now be part of the MonsterVerse. This would also be the fourth movie of this franchise legendary. Expectations are higher after having received a positive response to the films released in the past of this franchise. It remains to see at what point it proves to be successful.

When the movie should it be released?

The shooting of the film lasted for a few months. The shooting of the film began to 2018. Warner Bros had initially decided to release the film in march 2020. Although later, the network has pushed back the date citing some reasons. The studio expressed that it was a decision taken to ensure the best quality of the film. As of now, you can expect that the movie will be in theaters November 20, 2020.

Godzilla VS Kong: who are the stakeholders?

The studio seeks to integrate many of the famous actors. Godzilla VS Kong has a plethora of actors in hollywood in the foreground. The film will play Alexander Skarsgård in the main role of a geologist. It will be supported by Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler and Rebecca Hall.

Godzilla VS Kong: What will be the story?

To comfort the fans, WB and Legendary have recently released a teaser of the film. This, it seems that the battle between Kong and Godzilla is going to be intense. However, the question is, what could make this update to the game.

The teaser suggests that this could be the ignorance of humans. The movie is going to be a movie CGI is important, but what is it of our characters? It is not yet certain of the role of actors in the battle.

Godzilla VS Kong: the trailer is out?

Yes, definitely. The studios have released the trailer earlier this year. In watching the trailer, it promises an epic film to its audience well-liked.

