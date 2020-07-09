Release date of Justice League 2, the distribution, the intrigue, and all that we know up to now – JAPANFM

– Advertising –

The super-hero emblematic of DC could now find a new life on the big screen for the fans. The imminent release of the “Snyder’s Cut” of the Justice League in 2017 at HBO Max fact that while the Internet speculated about what the new cuts could mean for the future of the DCEU and more specifically whether its continuation could currently be on the table for the fans .

The director Zach Snyder was a driving force behind DC’s Extended Universe from the beginning, before you turn on the film, making Batman V Superman: dawn of Justice and Man Of Steel.

While many fans were on the board with your work, the more that many of them were overwhelmed, especially with the Batman V Superman, which has also suffered from a narrative that is confused and overloaded and has not managed to break a billion dollars worldwide, despite the fact that the composition of the characters of the owners. together on the big screen.

And the casting?

With at least a couple of years of waiting, until the film could be set in motion by the productions, the actors of the result are not yet confirmed.

Now it is very difficult to imagine that Batman was played by anyone other than Ben Affleck, and is the same for Henry Cavill as Superman.

Therefore, I do not know who is going to come for these characters. Other characters that might happen during the rest of the Justice League.

In terms of the casting team as Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, that all of them are safe to resume their functions.

Now, if everything is adjusted to your busy schedule, Zach Snyder could be part of the series.

Who will be the villain?

Up to now, we have discussed the hero of the film now, we’re going to talk about who will be the villain of the sequel. The first part ended with the destruction of steppenwolf.

Aquaman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and The Flash have joined the force to defeat the villain. But, the second part has no connection with the first, and I could see a new supervillain.

