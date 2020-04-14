Release Date ? Trailer and info

Jurassic World is one of the most famous franchises of films and also one of the oldest. People love this film and the meeting of the dinosaurs with the humans they portray in every film. Finally, Jurrasic World will be back on the screens with its third part, which will be known under the name of “Jurassic World” Dominion, ” and as developers have promised, this movie will be bigger than our expectations. Here are all the details on the film.





The release date of the film is scheduled for 11 June 2021. But the dates should be delayed because of the epidemic of coronavirus, the shooting of the film had to be interrupted. We will keep you informed if the following changes are being made by the filmmakers.

Jurassic World Dominion will come up again ?

The director Colin Trevorrow was quick to confirm the return of the main roles Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. He confirmed it during an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2018. He said that the couple will be seen in this movie resuming their roles of Owen and Claire.

Apart from that, the cast of the original world of jura will be involved in the film Dominion in another way. This was confirmed by Jeff Goldblum himself. In September 2019, the developer has finally revealed that Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler) and Sam Neill (Alan Grant) all had key roles in the next sequel, thus ending the loop of the franchise.