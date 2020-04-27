Release Dates for Mission: Impossible 7, and Mission: Impossible 8 delayed

Paramount has pushed back the release of Mission: Impossible 7, and Mission: Impossible 8 because of delays in production, announced on Friday the studio.

The mission: Impossible 7 Christopher McQuarrie was released in theatres on 21 July 2021 and will make his debut four months later on November 19, 2021. During this time, the eighth episode of the franchise of espionage full of action with Tom Cruise was due on August 5, 2022 and will happen now three months later, on November 4, 2022.

Moreover, the science-fiction film from Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War will be released in cinemas on 23 July 2021, while Dungeons & Dragons has gone from 19 November 2021 (the new date M: I 7) as at 27 may 2022. Finally, Paw Patrol, which is based on the successful series for children, will open on 20 August 2021, while the fate of the horror-thriller Omari Hardwick has been completely deleted from the schedule of the studio.

Mission: Impossible 7 will now open against the drama of Warner Bros King Richard, which starred Will Smith as the father of Venus and Serena Williams. This means that Tom Cruise and Will Smith will compete at the box office – something that seemed inconceivable a time. M: I 7 is sure to win this battle, although Smith could finish with the last laugh if the king Richard brings him an Oscar nomination.

As for Mission: Impossible 8, it is currently planned to make another sequel, Shazam! 2, but I think it’s a safe bet that Warner Bros. find yet another new date for his film’s comic. There is also a movie live Disney, which is also expected to open this weekend.

The war of the future has no competition for the moment, in large part because her date was occupied by M: I 7, a post that other studios have chosen to avoid, but it happens the weekend after Spider-Man 3 and Space Jam 2, and the weekend before Disney’s Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, so it is, to say the least, to say the least. Unfortunately, this will be the case with many movies, because the release schedule 2021 becomes more congested because of delays related to the coronavirus.

