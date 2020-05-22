ReleaseTheAyerCut : David Ayer, and AT&T are starting to play with the expectations of the fans

A tumultuous week on the side of the fans DC Movies. After two years of struggle, the community of fans of Zack Snyder on the universe DC was able to be heard in Warner Bros., who is preparing a Snyder Cut in good and due form for 2021, on their platform HBO Max which launches in the United States in five days. A victory for which the immediate consequences were predictable : since David Ayer has been, as Zack Snyderstolen , on its mounting Suicide Squadit is his turn to begin to advocate.

During the years that followed the release of Suicide Squadthe director was, however, continued to be quite wise. After I explained, not without a grudge (to the sides of Jared Leto) that its plans for the Joker had been significantly modified, as a certain idyll between Deadshot and Harley Quinnthe man had also managed to take a step back on his long film – in particular on the treatment of the image of Harley (Margot Robbie), which has since réappropriée the character in the movie Birds of Prey. Suicide Squad had been entitled to a version extended by ten minutes for the release in Blu-Ray/DVD, but that is not what that David Ayer had planned basic.

Galvanized by the announcement of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, David Ayer of course, like many other side of Warner and DC Comicscongratulate the director for this new opportunity to communicate his vision (singular, but that divides the audience from 2013). After that, and very quickly, the voices of internet users have started to rise and claim a Ayer Cut for Suicide Squad. If the film is today generally considered as bad, it still has its fanbaseand the #ReleaseTheAyerCut (which was already previously used) has redesigned its irruption.

That doesn t mean we won t stop asking for it. You deserve it as well.#ReleaseTheAyerCut — Leonardo Oliveira (@Leo_Rafael99) May 21, 2020

Where we might not want to pay attention to activities in the minority, the story becomes more interesting when David Ayer starts to play the game with the community manager the Twitter account ofAT&T. The telecom giant is now the owner of WarnerMedia, and would have been able to influence the decision of Warner to go Zack Snyder’s Justice League for HBO Maxsince the original content platforms streaming will be decisive in the war of mass entertainment in the course.

Anything is possible. All it takes is a little magic. ???? pic.twitter.com/Q418GTJodw — AT&T (@ATT) May 22, 2020

Simple innocent game to enjoy the excitement ? The beginning of a new activism campaign digital ? Coup de comm’ disguised to encourage them to subscribe to HBO Max in case ? At the present time, it will still be difficult to pronounce, but the facts are there and deserve to be presented. History of having a temporal marker if future developments were to take place. Please do not hesitate to tell us if you are part of those eager to see a potential Ayer Cutif such a version of Suicide Squad could exist.