Relive the best roles of Jennifer Lopez with the J. Lo Movie Marathon of E!!

Jennifer Lopez may be Jenny from the Block, but it is also to Jenny for all of your romantic comedies favorite.

And, fortunately, you can discover some of his best roles, thanks to E! Marathon of the movie J. Lo this weekend. Then, give your best friends a ring on FaceTime or curl up with your significant other, because you don’t want to leave the couch on Saturday or Sunday!

The viewing party will begin with the Lopez and Jane Fondacomedy Monster-in-law, released today at 12: 00. The film showcases the artist “Let’s Get Loud” as Charlotte newly bride who does not seem to obtain the blessing of his future mother-in-law Viola (Fonda).

Then, at 14: 15, you can see one of the best romances of Lopez to this day. We are of course speaking of The wedding planner. For those who have missed the success at the box-office in 2001, Lopez plays the player of marriage, Mary, who accidentally falls for the beautiful pediatrician and client Steve Edison (played by Matthew McConaughey).