Relive the performance of Angela at the benefit concert that brought together the biggest stars in the world in the face of the coronavirus (video)

The platform of social action, Global Citizen organized on Saturday evening a live broadcast in partnership with Lady Gaga to support the care personnel and the work of the world health Organization (WHO). On the menu: the apparitions of artists such as Alicia Keys, Christine and the Queens, Elton John, Pharell Williams, Jennifer Lopez, the Rolling Stones… or even the Belgian Angela!

After 5 hours 10, the singer appeared in a jogging perfectly adapted to the containment, behind his keyboards. “Hello, my name is Angela, I’m from Belgium and I am very thankful to be a part of this event, thank you very much. The next song is titled, “Balance your what”, she explains in English rather perfect. “It’s about women and “women empowerment”. So of course, it is for all the women. Thank you very much, I hope that you will love!”, she continued in a nervous laugh.

A delivery simple and effective, which will definitely bring beautiful international spillovers to Angela. Our only regret? The artist is presented as French on the screen! But the Belgian has pointed out that it was coming at us, what comfort us.

The benefit concert “One World: Together At Home” was held for the benefit of the fund “Covid-19 Response Solidarity Fund” set up by the WHO. Experts in global health, nursing staff or actors around the world have emerged between the performances of the singers.

