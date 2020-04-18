Relive the time that Conor McGregor has traveled eight hours for a KO in 4 seconds

That you care about the man or not, no one can deny that the former champion of the UFC Conor McGregor has had a career as one of the most famous and the most legendary in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA).

In a few short years, the superstar irish rose fights against the UFC on Fuel TV 9 fights, titles and PPV record and millions of dollars in earnings. Not to mention a boxing match strangely entertaining, with the great Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Needless to say that “notorious” is simply in a league with him. McGregor is perhaps not the best fighter pound for pound on the planet, but it is certainly the most polarizing and the most exciting to look at. But what makes the Irish even more captivating, is the fact that he created magic moments at the interior of the cage before entering the Octagon.

Before taking control of Cage Warriors in 2011-2012, during which he has won titles at featherweight and lightweight, McGregor has been seen in competition on the open circuit of MMA. McGregor quickly made a name as one of the best candidates promising that Ireland had to offer before meeting with Paddy Doherty at Immortal Fighting Championship 4 in April 2011. It is here that “Notorious” has stated its judgment of career, the fastest to date, finishing Doherty just four seconds of the first round with his left hand, patented.

The fight can be seen below, in addition to McGregor, discussing the fight and his incredible finish.

Up Letterkenny!

Host of the second KNOCKOUT, the fastest in the history of mixed martial arts.

3.5 seconds.

The hook left Step back bang ™ ️ https://t.co/ZnAgtcbWOs – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 16, 2020

“Up Letterkenny! Host of the second KNOCKOUT, the fastest in the history of mixed martial arts. 3.5 seconds. The Step back bang left hook “, wrote McGregor.

The head coach of McGregor, John Kavanagh, has also made its entry to the prompt arrival, declaring that the whole team traveled eight hours round-trip for a few seconds of action.

This was a round trip of 8 hours for less than 4 seconds

There was no money involved these days, so I really wanted to see fights ♂️ https://t.co/iZev1c1QuC – Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) April 16, 2020

“It was a round trip of 8 hours for less than 4 seconds. There was no money in the game these days, so I really wanted to see fighting, ” wrote Kavanagh via Twitter.

Fight fans did not know that this same dominance to the left by McGregor feedback in the UFC and would produce a career of struggle the most legendary of all time. This includes the stop KO 13 seconds of McGregor on Jose Aldo at UFC 194 to win the title as the undisputed featherweight, which remains its most rapid competition UFC.