(re)mate the battle legendary full

Announced with great fanfare on the network, the clash of the titans : RZA Vs. DJ Premier for a battle of the beats took place on Instagram live in the night of 11 and 12 April.
In the program, 3 hours of fighting blows beats the classics or unreleased for a confrontation that will stay in the legend. From the first minutes, their audience has responded to this since there was already 100 000 people connected to that Nas, Snoop, Drake... to check out the duel on Instagram. In total, 850 000 fans of hip hop have witnessed this live !
To review these 20 rounds, here are the replays (without comments live) :
As a bonus, RZA has released a new Joey Bada$ and it promises !