(re)mate the battle legendary full

Announced with great fanfare on the network, the clash of the titans : RZA Vs. DJ Premier for a battle of the beats took place on Instagram live in the night of 11 and 12 April .

In the program, 3 hours of fighting blows beats the classics or unreleased for a confrontation that will stay in the legend . From the first minutes, their audience has responded to this since there was already 100 000 people connected to that Nas, Snoop, Drake. . . to check out the duel on Instagram . In total, 850 000 fans of hip hop have witnessed this live !

To review these 20 rounds, here are the replays ( without comments live ) :

As a bonus, RZA has released a new Joey Bada$ and it promises !