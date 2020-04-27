Remember his name : singer Bebe Rexha is her honey

“The Monster “, the title of Eminem and Rihanna winning a Grammy Award in 2015, this is it. “In the Name of Love “, a duet with Martin Garrix, diamond disk in France, this is it. “Hey Mama” by David Guetta with Nicki Minaj, she again !

In just five years, Bebe Rexha, whose real first name Bleta – ” bee “, in Albanian – has already sold more than 12 million singles in the world. His solo album, ” Expectations “*, could enjoy the same success. “Last Hurrah “, his clip released February 21, has already over 14 million views on YouTube.

Its recipe? A powerful voice, the choruses of fast-paced, outfits provocative. And rants against the tyranny of thinness. Assuming its a size 40, it rose up via Twitter against designers who, deeming it ” too big “, had refused to dress for the ceremony of the Grammy Awards, 2019.

A ado bound changes into a diva

“At school, I was a binoclarde : good student and not very pretty. I had hairy legs and a monosourcil, ” says the sultry blonde peroxydée 29-year-old. Then, at age 14, I found a disk of Inva Mula, a soprano Albanian. I sang on the CD, and it came to me easily. “

After years of singing lessons and music. "My parents, immigrants, albanians in New York, could not pay for them. The teachers have helped me graciously. "Samantha Cox, dénicheuse talent, takes him under his wing after a contest. One of his models is found between the hands of Pete Wentz, who hired her to sing with the Black Cards, in 2010. But Bebe is kicked out of the group, at the end of two years. In this dark period, she wrote " The Monster ".

Today, despite the success, Bebe keeps the head on his shoulders thanks to his family. If the communication is broken with his father since he was qualified porn photos she posted on Instagram, she remains close to her mother and her brother, who manages its finances. A good safeguard for this woman who swears by the shopping and great restaurants. Of delights which she intends to use. “I’m aware that one day, I will no longer be at the top. “