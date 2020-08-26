Remember Me– COMPUTER Game Download For Free





Neo-Paris, 2084: Personal memories can currently be digitized, gotten, offered and also traded. The last residues of personal privacy and also affection have actually been brushed up away in what seems a rational development of the eruptive development of social media networks at the start of the 21st century. The residents themselves have actually approved this monitoring culture for the convenience just clever modern technology can offer. This memory economic situation provides enormous power over culture to simply a handful of individuals.

Download Now