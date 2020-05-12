Remembering the pioneer of the soulful hip-hop

Andre Harrell, figure fundamental of urban music and a pioneer of soul, hip-hop, died on may 8 at the age of 59 years. Harrell has played a key role in the fusion of R&B and hip-hop New Jack Swing and the soul of hip-hop music through his label Uptown Records, creating the architecture of the musical landscape and modern urban.

Andre O’neal Harrell was born in the Bronx, NY, in 1960. While growing up in the projects in Bronxdale, the father of Harrell, who was working at Hunts Point Market local, encouraged him to do something he loved for a living. Harrell has taken it to heart and has cultivated her instinct for entrepreneurship throughout the school, raising funds with candy, and taking additional jobs with courier service local. After graduating from Lehman College, he began to climb the ranks as a junior to the radio, first in a station of the gospel, and then in advertising sales at man winns. However, he stated later that his true education and his professional training came a time that he has managed to be on the guest list for the hotspots of New York of the era as Bentley; clubs where he learned all about the world of music and politics.

Interior view of the training days of hip-hop

Harrell had an inside view of the training days of hip-hop as half of the duo Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, with the childhood friend Alonzo Brown. The group has acquired a local reputation and has won a success with their hit single ” Genius Rap (1981). Rappers wearing costumes were the first precursors of life-style, hip-hop Harrell”s Uptown Records, which would later popularize. Shortly after this, Harrell met and quickly befriended Def Jam founder Russell Simmons, who encouraged him to join the team of Rush Management. Andre quickly became vice-president, and the superstar of the grooming acts as LL Cool J prompted him to abandon his or her own artistic activities and to focus on the development and promotion of talent instead.

The discovery of a rapper in Mt Vernon, Heavy D, that Simmons does not wish to sign, has prompted Harrell to found his own company, and he founded Uptown Records, a subsidiary of MCA in 1986. The hip-hop scene was full of young labels rap like Def Jam and Tommy Boy Records, but Harrell was a big fan of R&B, and has seen the future of the genre in the new his swing swing. Uptown was created as a place to merge hip-hop and R&B – not only the music, but the culture – to capture the style and energy, “ghetto fabulous” non-filtered Harlem.

Change the face and the appearance of the R&B

Uptown has quickly published outputs to success of the hip-hop group Heavy D & The Boyz, the british R&B singer Al B Sure and the group of R&B Guy, which is headed by new producer jack swing Teddy Riley. The young label not only sold music, but a style of life. Like his idol, Founder of Motown Berry Gordy, Harrell had an instinct acute for the development of artists, and imaging. The character affable to “overweight” from Heavy D and his lyrical content harmless have prepared the rapper for the first wave of crossover general public. Imaging designed by Uptown has then been a central element of the new arrivals Mary J Blige and Jodeci that have changed the face and the appearance of R&B, mixing in hip-hop and the style of the street.

Harrell has expanded the scope of Uptown in film and television in 1991 with Strictly Business, a film featuring Tommy Davidson and Halle Berry In Living Color in his first major role. The success of the film has led MCA to grant an agreement media of $ 50 million with Harrell in 1992, propelling the man, 32-year-old in an exclusive circle of bumps entertainment black. “A guy like Andre did not appear on the stage, but from time to time”, said the president of the MCA, Al Teller. said in the LA Times at the time. “In the end, this company is the judgment creative, instinctive, and the instincts of Andrew on the artists and the music and what the public wants are absolutely stunning.”

During the following two years, Uptown was the main record label urban under the direction of André. He negotiated the first label centered MTV Unplugged special and album (which has not been redone since then); has initiated a television show called New York Undercover, spin hip-hop on Miami Vice co-produced with veteran of the procedure, Dick Wolf; and mentored a young ambitious framework became A & R named Sean Combs, who taught a formula that he would liken soon as the founder and CEO of Bad Boy Entertainment.

An “entrepreneur of entertainment lifestyle

In 1995, Harrell left Uptown Records to take the place of his idol Berry Gordy the head of Motown in trouble. He remained in the role for two years, and then joined Bad Boy Entertainment in as president, bringing his wisdom and expertise with the label growing to the sides of Combs. In the years that followed, Harrell was a co-founder of Nu America records with the singer / songwriter / producer and founder of label by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmunds, and, proving that he still had the instinct and talent, has signed a young Robin Thicke. When Combs founded REVOLT, he hired Harrell as vice-president, where Harrell remained until his death.

Last year, BET announced a mini-series based on the legacy of Harrell and Uptown Records. The careers that Harrell has helped launch, including Mary J Bligethe famous stylist June Ambrose, the film producer Brett Ratner, the producer of hip-hop Pete Rock and Sean “Diddy” Combs are elements of the impact of Andre.

In an interview with Upscale, Andre Harrell was described as an “entrepreneur of entertainment of life style;” it was the first part to see the point of highlighting all the aspects of Blackness for entertainment rather than segmented according to the audience. He has seen this board to complete the Polish, both in the aesthetic and the music. He saw a future where hip-hop culture would be the dominant culture.