Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj had a deal to avoid the clash !

The clash is one of the favorite sports of rappers US, but female rappers are not in rest, evidenced by the long clash quite aggressive between Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj for example. A clash that continues to persist, although say the two artists, but that would never have happened ! In fact, in an interview for the show “Hollywood Unlocked”, Remy Ma has stated that she and Nicki had a kind of tacit agreement between them to avoid the clash on his release from prison (it has been released in 2014).

She says : “When I’m back home finally, it was a conversation where she told me affected. In a real conversation. Whatever I do, they will say that I want you to clasher, and whatever you do, they will say that you want me clasher. We won’t let them have us, and I thought this is how it happen”. Ca well worth the stroke to make all these beautiful promises to launch a clash so violent.

With a lot of folders, and insults pretty virulent balanced for both sides. While Remy Ma, the former in the rap game rocked photos little rewarding of the beautiful Nicki in his youth, as well as a few “diss tracks” as “Shether”, Nicki did it climb its sales, respondent also by “diss tracks”. A clash that should never see the light of day so, and Remy rather regret the turn that it took.

“It bothers me that this song where I attack another girl to have as much work, and all the media wanted me to talk to me about it. I think we would have been able to attract so much attention in everything together…”. And she was probably right.