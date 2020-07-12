Renaud heavily criticized for her new video of the Crown of the Song (VIDEO)

Renaud-fell into the establishment ? The lyrics of his new song Crown Of The Song the discussion and debate, and are also criticized both at the level of the bottom of the form. In the social networks and in the press, the artist is at the heart of a bad buzz since the release of the clip of the song this Wednesday, July 8. In less than 24 hours, the video (see at the end of the article, editor’s note) is about to exceed the threshold of one million views on YouTube. But the notes are not in general positive, as almost 8000 thumbs down have been attributed to him, more than a third of the reactions.

Between rhymes and basic support for the professor Raoult, the singer and her video clip anti-system made in-house, in response to the health crisis, obviously, have not won over the public opinion. As for the media, some have not been the most tender. The journal The Figaro it has, in addition, has been shown to be highly virulent in the description of the clip “what is more embarrassing for a man who is free of all. (…) The reactions of the fans do not delay, expressing great sorrow at this afflicting spectacle”.

The last album of Renaud, The Children and the Children Firstis the 17th release of the best-selling album of the year 2019. A very good score set in just over a month, since the opus was published on the 29th of November. Three years before, the self-titled album that contains the only It Is Still Standing there had been a phenomenal success with close to 720 000 copies sold, the best sales in the year 2016.

