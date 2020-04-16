rendez-vous on the 24 April in front of your screen

The movement of young activists for the climate-Fridays for Future, led by the activist Swedish Greta Thunberg, organizes a strike world online on Friday, April 24. The Belgian Youth for Climate will participate, announced on Thursday their representative Adelaide Charlier.

The protesters will be able to connect to a group call online at 17: 00 to participate in the strike. Various associations and activists will be used to animate the discussions during the telephone conferences, one in French and another in Dutch.

The climatologist Jean-Pascal van Ypersele will give then an online conference, available on the social networks of the movement. It will address the links between the pandemic of sars coronavirus and the climate crisis, as well as the recovery that will follow the epidemic. The activists belgian will also be a part of the live Fridays for the Future, as the other participating countries. “We also plan a workout class, in front of our screen. This will be the opportunity to move with other young activists, ” says Adelaide Charlier.

“We appeal to citizens to join us on these actions,” urged the woman. “You have to fight while respecting the rules of containment. The crisis of the sars coronavirus does not take away the climate crisis. The Green Deal should be the mainstay to boost the company’s post-corona. If we do not act now, we will never comply with the Paris agreements. We ask the policy to reflect before finance certain areas, ” pleads the young girl.