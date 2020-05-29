Rennes has granted the wish of Salma Hayek, winning the Coupe de France

PSG-RENNES – His prayers have been heard. The mexican actress Salma Hayek, wife of the owner of the tennis Stadium can celebrate this Saturday, April 27 the victory of the Britons in the final of the Coupe de France face au PSG. A few hours earlier, she had sent a message of support to the players.
“Please Rennes, win the Cup !!! (sic)”, wrote the actress, 52 years of age on his account Instagram, accompanying his message of a picture of her and tied her hands in prayer position.
Salma Hayek, known for having played Frida Kahlo in the film, is married to François-Henri Pinault, a native of Rennes, and owner with his father François Pinault of the breton club.
François Pinault enjoying by far the scenes of joy, eyes slightly wet. “I don’t know if we deserved to win but I think a little bit… The players are very well beaten and I’m happy for all the fans and to Britain. ” #SRFCpic.twitter.com/gAEYtoF3Ts
Edward Reis Carona (@ereiscarona) April 27, 2019
The actress mexican-lebanese-american, has repeatedly been seen in the stands rennaises.
It was 48 years ago that Rennes has not won the Coupe de France, after his victories in 1965 and 1971.
