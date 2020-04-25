Replay Le Journal du 24/ 04/20 : Travis Scott on Fortnite, Trials of Mana, remakes and rewrites …

Replay The Journal of 24/ 04/20 : Travis Scott on Fortnite, Trials of Mana, remakes and rewrites …

The Journal Friday 24 April 2020 with Panthaa and Alvin is available in replay. The menu for this edition :

All the news of the day, responsibility on the concert of Travis Scott on Fortnite, which was attended by more than twelve million players.

Trials of Mana : in the remake of the famous RPG

K-miye tested Trials of Mana, the remake in 3D of the famous RPG Square Enix released in 1995. This version, which exits on the Switch, PS4 and PC today, took advantage of finally an official translation for the West. K-miye he was awarded the score of 14/20, and gives you understand what in fact a remake relevant, but a game that is dated.

Is this “remake” has to rhyme with “rewriting” ?

Ken asks a question each day to our columnists, and today he tackles remakes. When a development team remakes a game is quite old, would you prefer to be a rewrite of the game with the original, or respect that exact to it ? Alvin, Panthaa and K-miye give their opinions.

