Report: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez take a second impetus to the purchase of Food

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, have not renounced their desire to buy the New York Mets.

While the first attempt of the powerful pair to acquire the team has recently collapsed, they are now working with bankers from JPMorgan Chase to produce a second bid, reported on Friday evening the New York Post.

The newspaper quoted anonymous sources claiming that the actress-singer Lopez, and the star baseball retired Rodriguez are ready to invest “hundreds of millions” out of their pockets to acquire the Food.

According to the Post, the family Wilpon, owner of the Mets, is increasingly eager to unload the team while their finances will suffer because of the stop of the baseball during the outbreak of coronavirus. The newspaper added that the Wilpons are now ready to package SNY, the cable network of the Dish, to sell with the club.

The reluctance earlier of the Wilpons to include SNY in the agreement has contributed to a decline the first offer of Rodriguez and Lopez, according to the Post.

The Wilpons would have originally made their purchases from the Mets in December, when the founder of hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen has attempted to acquire 80% of the team. Cohen was already owns a minority of the team.

Cohen announced in February that his attempt to gain control had failed.

Last month, Forbes placed the value of the Put at $ 2.4 billion, an increase of 4% compared to last year. The Mets rank sixth on the list of the values of Forbes for teams in Major League Baseball, with only the New York Yankees ($5 billion), the Los Angeles Dodgers ($3.4 billion), the Boston Red Sox ($3.3 billion), the Chicago Cubs ($3.2 billion) and San Francisco Giants ($3.1 billion).

Rodriguez, 44, has been the most valuable player three times, and the star player 14 times during a 22-year career in the major leagues, including with the Seattle Mariners (1994-2000), Texas Rangers (2001-03) and New York. The Yankees (2004-13). His professional accomplishments have been tarnished by its use allowed drugs to be performance-enhancing.

Lopez, 50, has enjoyed success as a movie star and a singer. Fox Business reported in February that its net worth was between 225 and 400 million dollars, the net value of Rodriguez being estimated between 300 and 350 million dollars.

