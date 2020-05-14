Report Of the Concerts in The Defence Arena In 2021

The series of concerts of Céline Dion at Paris will not take place. The bad news came, the report is official. Now, everyone is waiting for the new dates. Alex makes the point about the situation.

Celine Dion in Paris with the “Courage” Tour : concerts postponed ! In 2021 ?

Since the end of April, the 24th, to be precise, the French are sad. This has nothing to do with the Covid-19, the pandemic, life confined, not, it is because they will not be able to go to applaud Celine Dion this summer ! 6 shows in paris, and the Quebec the most beloved of the world have been deferred. Via a brief message, the concert hall, The Paris Defence Arena has announced the sad news to the thousands of fans. And since, the fans are waiting for new dates. It is to be hoped that the hope of this report is not collapsing, as was the case with Paul McCartney.

In the Face of the situation, we are forced to postpone the concerts of Celine Dion planned this summer.

We are working to reschedule as soon as possible, new dates will be announced soon.

⚠️your tickets will remain valid

+ info ➡️ https://t.co/jUyJROOA3i pic.twitter.com/RAKwcQQpzV Paris — The Defense Arena (@ParisLaDefArena) April 24, 2020

Celine Dion : what deferral options for the concerts ? New places and new gigs !

Because of the situation related to the pandemic Covid-19, the event industry goes extremely wrong and to get out of it, she might enjoy a tour of cost-effective and easily sold out like that of Celine to bring in more money and limit losses. This offers two options : the restocking of places, with the opening of new spaces, history of having rooms archi-attic, ready to sing with the Quebec. This is potentially what the fans are waiting for the concert in deferred, and full of Harry Styles in march 2021 or the one of Baxter Dury in October.

Or so, the new dates” Courage Tour “Celine could be added. This could be a good option to satisfy the fans, many not have of places and producers. We will have the answer in a few days, in a few weeks to the announcement of the dates of the reports.

Celine Dion in concert in 2021 ?

When Celine Dion will she sing the latest hits from her album” Courage “? That is the question. No one has yet found the answer but 2021 seems like a good response as the situation is uncertain for the end of the year. The Paris Defense Arena comes in any case to see the Iron Maiden concert a year battery, July 11, 2020 July 11, 2021. So it could be that the same treatment applies to Celine, especially that it is really a whole world tour, which is being impacted to it.

Now, waiting for news, it only remains to wait for information about other events of the summer : the concerts of Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Kiss, The Killers, Aerosmith, Björk or even Tyler, The Creator…