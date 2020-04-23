Report of the outputs of The Batman, Shazam, The Flash…

Unsurprisingly, few films of Warner Bros. planned for 2021 have been delayed because of the pandemic that disrupts the world as well as the film industry.

Scheduled for 25 June, the output of the “The Batman“Matt Reeves, in which we find Robert Pattinson in the title role, has been postponed to 1 October 2021.

Then,” The Many Saints of Newark “the prequel of” the Sopranos “, has been postponed. The film was not released until 6 months after the date originally planned, so the 25 September this year to march 12 of next year.

By the way, “King Richard“that will see the emergence of Will Smith in the lead role, is the film for which the deferral is the most important. In fact, its release has been delayed for a whole year: it has been rescheduled to November 5, 2021.

Finally, the suite “Shazam“will not happen on April 1, 2022 as planned, but the November 4, 2022. The launch of the “The Flash“the cinema has also been deferred from 1 July 2022 June 3, 2022.