Report SERIOUS Tomás Balcázar, legend of Chivas and grandfather of CHICHARITO

The afternoon of Friday, April 24, it was reported that the exdelantero of the Chivas of Guadalajara and the Mexican, Tomás Balcázar was hospitalized.

According to the journalist in TUDN, Francisco Villathe world cup in 1954 is “seriousbut stable in intensive therapy“.

Tomás Balcázar is grandfather of the top scorer of the Mexican national team, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who will return to Guadalajara after the hospitalization of your family member.

Don Tomás Balcázar, selected mexican in 1954, a former player of the flock, and part of the technical body of the campeonisimo Chivas, is serious but stable in intensive therapy in GDL. My best thoughts for him. Although the picture does not look well, come on Don Thomas! — Paco Villa (@Paco_Villa_) April 24, 2020

Who is Tomás Balcázar?

He played for the Chivas of Guadalajara, with the team that won the championship in the season 56-57.

With “The Tri” he was part of the representative in the World Cup Switzerland 54 scoring a single goal, a fact that he repeated Chicharito Hernández, but in the World Cup In South Africa 2010.

