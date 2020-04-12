Representative about a ’Tecatito’ to Inter Milan

MILAN.

The representative Matias Bunge admitted that there is a real interest from Inter Milan to acquire the services of the mexican footballer Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Coronabut the pause for the Covid-19 has braking approaches.

The agent of the player sonoran acknowledged which there are several clubs that want the services of the squad Striped Monterrey, who has had an outstanding season with the Portuguese club Porto, marching leader of the Primeira Liga.

The Inter is certainly a club interesting, but the desire of the Crown, for now, is to be a champion in FC Porto,” said the representative of the Italian portal InterDipendenza.

Bunge announced that the termination clause of ‘Tecatito’ Corona is 30 million euros, a figure that will pay any club who wants to hire the mexican, who has a contract with the ‘Dragons’ until 2022.

Jesus (Crown) had, or rather, is having a great season at FC Porto, where she is one of the most important players of the team, but due to the COVID-19 all the talks have been postponed,” he added.

Also, he asserted that “it is true that some Italian clubs we have contacted to better understand the situation of the Crown, but now we have to hope that this situation improves”.

It is worth noting that ‘Tecatito’ has been headline in all the commitments of the Primeira Liga and in the campaignamong all the competences, total

