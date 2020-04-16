Representative Vineyards: ‘it is Worth seven times what you will pay for America’

Daniel Gutierrezagent Federico Viñasmentioned this on Wednesday in an interview with Brand Clear that his client has a much greater value to that America pay Youth of the Stones in order to acquire their federal rights.

“Without a doubt the value of it today it is 6, 7 or 8 times more than what America is buying,” he said.

The representative did not hide the look of the scoring uruguayan in the long term is put into play in the Old Continent.

“We believe that the future of Vines should be in Europe if and when America decides that this is a player who has to continue his career there and is convenient for the club financially,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that Vines was loaned to the club Coapa at the beginning of the Opening 2019, when its value was approximately two million dollars.

