Reshoots scheduled in the month of August, according to Oscar Isaac

The movie Dune takes the path of shooting for reshoots in the month of August.

With the world slowly begins to open, the productions of films and series to resume the routes of the studies. While the principal photography of the film Dune completed prior to containment, touch-up to the expected, and the team will go to Budapest to complete some scenes.

It is Oscar Isaac who revealed this information in a recent interview with Deadline : “We’re going to do some filming in mid-August … they say in Budapest, Hungary. I’ve seen a few images mounted and it looks amazing. [Le réalisateur] Denis [Villeneuve] is a true artist and it will be very interesting to see the final result. “

He adds : “It’s a little crazy that we are back to the filming of a couple of months before the release, but this also happened with Star Wars. “

If the reshoots are common, it is true that to return to filming so close to the output is very rare. They still have a couple of months since the movie is planned for the month of December. We also expect a first trailer which, hopefully, should not delay.

As a reminder, Dune it is based on the novel by Frank Herbert, published in 1965. It is also a cult film of the 80s directed in the time of David Lynch, with Kyle MacLachlan in the sample.

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgard, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and Zendaya are going to be in the movie poster.

Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner) co-wrote the screenplay of Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. The movie is produced by Villeneuve, Mary Parent and Cale Boyter, with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull, and Kim Herbert, who are the executive producers.

Dune it will be released the 23 of December of 2020.

Source : Deadline Credit / ©Warner Bros