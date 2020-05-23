Restarting Gossip Girl was officially delayed

Sorry, Upper East Siders. This A girl chats the reboot will have to wait.

Kevin Reilly, responsible for the content of the heads of HBO, Max, has confirmed Vulture now that the new Gossip Girl has not yet begun to turn, and will not be ready for a release date in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“They had not even started the production; they were in pre-production and ready to roll”, he said, which means that the series will not be ready to be released before 2021.

Almost all hollywood productions have been shut down due to concerns about the coronavirus, and little or not have restarted. The CW has even pushed back its entire range of autumn until January, hoping that the production will resume around September.

HBO Max will be launched next week and was originally supposed to have the buddies special meeting available at launch, but the special has never been filmed before that the coronavirus does not become too large, and it will also have to wait. However, we will be able to finally review all the friends in quarantine through the entire series available on the new service.