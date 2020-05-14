Result EuroMillions (TF1) : the draw for The Tuesday, may 12, 2020

You’ve just missed the draw for the EuroMillions on Tuesday 12 may 2020, at 21: 30 on TF1 ? Don’t panic, we will offer you a session of catch-up.

Here are the five numbers that he had to play, as well as the two stars box :

16-9-29-39-37. Stars : 4 and 11.

And the code My Million :

CN 495 0418

An amount of € 63 million euros was at stake.

The next draw will take place on Friday, may 14. This time, you may be able to win up to € 72 million.

The EuroMillions combines nine european countries : The Uk, Portugal, Spain, Ireland, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Austria, as well as the micro-states of Monaco, Andorra and Liechtenstein. Between 17 million and 190 million euros are at stake each and every week.

Writing