“Return to the containment freedom to make an experience “

[Plusieurs auteurs, sollicités par « Le Monde », racontent une expérience passée de confinement fécond.]

An inmate in his cell at the detention center of Muret (Haute-Garonne) in 2006, the one in which Bernard Stiegler has served his sentence. GEORGES GOBET/AFP

As paradoxical as it may seem, when I learned in the month of February 1983, that I was going to be released in the following days of a sentence of imprisonment that I purgeais to the detention center of Muret [Haute-Garonne], past the first moment of joy to me to know soon return to mine, I came almost immediately to ask me how I was going to maintain what there was of the best in the prison conditions which had been mine for four years and eight months as I explored what I called the virtue of the prison.

Having had the previous year, two absences, I immediately realized that the release could just as well become an alienation more great – greater than that which had brought me to prison. During the period in prison, and with the support of Gérard Granel [philosophe, 1930-2000], I had meticulously developed a discipline very strict, which, over the years, brought me satisfactions more intense – obviously the price of the sentences, but it always goes (as in rock climbing or marathon).

Begin by reading a text by Mallarmé

I understood very quickly that, in order not to suffer the absolute emptiness that requires the detention, I had to work intensely. This is why I managed, in a few weeks to establish a daily program by which as soon as my alarm clock or almost, I headed toward what Karl Popper has called ” the third world “, “that is especially the world of scientific thought, of the thought and poetic works of art “. At that time, I always took this direction starting by the reading of a text by Mallarmé : it put the ideas in place. I finished the day with Proust, and between the two, I was reading in the morning and writing in the afternoon (before all from my readings).

It is well known that the neutralization, the suspension or interruption (it looks like in Greek theépokhè) the relation to what Popper calls the first world and the second world (the physical states of the world and the mental states of the subject) supports this in the language of psychoanalysis we might call sublimation. I experienced it day after day, without any escape possible, and it became an extraordinary adventure in this third world – supported by academic supervision of the FACULTY of philosophy of Toulouse le Mirail, and thanks to tele-teaching (by postal mail, and not by video).

