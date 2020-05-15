Return to Vinyl City thanks to the rock, No Straight Roads, June 30, on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One

Already announced for the PC via theEpic Games Storethe promising gameaction andadventure signed Sold Out and Metronomik, No Straight Roadswill rocker on all the game consoles from the 30 June next. The game will be available in physical version on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 30 June, both in standard edition and collector’s edition. Both of these editions physical will be distributed exclusively in France by Just For Games, the collector’s edition will cost 84,99 € on Switch and 74,99 € for PS4 and Xbox One (49.99 for the standard edition on Switch and 39,99 € on PS4).

Created by Wan Hazmerlead game designer Final Fantasy XVand Daim Dziauddin, concept artist on Street Fighter VNo Straight Roads is a action/adventure game that mixing bouts of fast-paced, frantic a world shiftedall on a soundtrack that should be all the salt in the game. The title between two members of an indie rock band passionate, Mayday and Zuke, against the empire of electronic music No Straight Roads, whose monopoly on Vinyl City stifles the expression of other musical genres. The player will be brought to explore neighborhoods on crack, affrontter boss colossal and lead the digital music revolution to discover the evil intentions of NSR and saving Vinyl City of corruption !

Theedition physical collector’s funky will include : a vinyl 33 rpm offering a selection of the best tracks composed for the game, artbook is 64 pages 30*30cm “The Art Of NSR” containing artworks never shown before, and a pair of chopsticks official No Straight Roads.

The game, fully lined in Frenchis served by a cast of actors of the highest caliber. They include the French voices of :

Kelly Marot (Kairi from Kingdom Hearts, Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Fanning, etc.) in the role of Mayday.

Donald Reignoux (Sora from Kingdom Hearts, Titeuf, Spider-Man, Jesse Eiseinberg, Andrew Garfield, etc.) in the role of Zuke.

Céline Monsarrat (Bulma in Dragon Ball, Julia Roberts, Lea Thompson…) in the role of Tatiana.

Anaïs Delva (Elsa in The Snow Queen) in the role of Sayu.

Patrick Borg (regular voice of David Boreanaz, Goku in Dragon Ball) in a role not to be revealed.

Influencers or stakeholders Clyde Rabatel, Roxane Turmel, Emmanuel Bonami, Julien Chièze, Sora and Kayane

Francoise Cadol (Lara Croft and the vote be proper of Angelina Jolie)

Eric Legrand (Vegeta in Dragon Ball) in the role of DJ Subatomic

The Nintendo Switch with No Straight Roads will unique features namely :

– Assistance Mode : opportunity to team up with a player locally who will take control of Elliegator, an alligator secret that will help during battles by collecting items and various additional bonus !

– Co-op with 3 players : In addition to the co-op mode of the game (as Mayday and Zuke), play as Elliegator to play the whole adventure No Straight Roads up to three players ! (only on Nintendo Switch)

– Touch Support : Use the touch screen of the Nintendo Switch to collect items and transform the instruments !

– Playable with a single Joy-Con : ability to play the game using a single Joy-Con, and spend the second to a friend to enjoy the game in local co-op play !