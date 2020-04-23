Reveal a hidden detail for Captain America in Avengers: the End of the game

The movie Avengers: End of the game we always offer an amazing level of detail as that related to Captain America.

Attention SPOILERS. Sam Hargrave, coordinator of action scene for Avengers: the End of the game, is currently promoting his new movie Netflix, Extraction. But it has also revealed an amazing detail and hidden on the battle of Captain America in the year 2023 against his version of the past of the year 2012.

The film Avengers: the End of the game This meant the end of an era for the universe cinematic Marvel, but it was also a review of the best moments of the great heroes. Since they had to travel into the past to retrieve the Infinity Stones.

To try to get the scepter Loki who possesses the Gem of the spirit, Captain America must face Captain America. Because the forces were equal, the Steve Rogers 2023 had to resort to a tactic dirty to fight himself, telling him that Bucky was still alive, somewhere.

There was a time where the battle did not feature Chris Evans.

Seeing that there are two Captain America in this scene from Avengers: the End of the game, you must obviously think that one of them is played by Chris Evans and the second by a double action that would change later, his face digitally. But the thing was more complicated.

Sam HargraveHe explained that, after having been the double of Chris Evans in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, he has had the opportunity to return the costume. However, in the other costume was his brother, Daniel Hargrave.

“That is why I handed in my costume, to be able to say that,” he started. “Marvel is awesome in this area, but there are a lot of replacement of face digital and there are many epic moments where the brothers Hargrave appear on screen in Avengers: the End of the game. And this is the reason why I did, because those things live forever. “

“You can say to your children, to your grandchildren, that it was me and my brother reproducing Captain America and fighting in the movie Avengers: End of the game.”