Reveal the ending, Caitlyn Jenner talks about the Kardashians series

In case you had any doubts about what will happen this last season of the famous American reality show that made the Kardashian Jenner clan famous, Caitlyn Jenner herself has a splendid message for you.

That’s right, Caitlyn Jenner has confirmed in a recent interview for the channel that broadcasts the famous television show, which will make an appearance in the last season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, which is already on the air on the channel where all his experiences were broadcast: E!

With a short but concise message, it was that Kendall and Kylie’s father revealed that she will be present on special occasions: “I’m in the last season. During the 10 years I did the show, I really enjoyed it,” with a big smile drawn on his face.

This fact reaffirms that the relationship with his family remains the same after she has uncovered his s*xuality and that, on the contrary, she has brought them much closer, the opposite of what users think.

Even in the same interview this topic was touched, to which Caitlyn made an important comment: “It really made my family join a lot. We went through a lot together. I think I probably had some of the best conversations with my kids in front of the camera,” she said to the American medium.

In addition, something was revealed that the audience has been waiting for fervently, that is, in the aforementioned round of questions and answers mentioned the theme of the year, the famous and millionaire divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Caitlyn’s comment to this was that there has been much talk that in this last installment they will address the issue of Kim Kardashian’s marriage to his ex-marido, Kanye West, however, Jenner opined limitedly on it.

“I love Kim, I love Kanye, I mean we really had a good relationship and I hope for the best for both of us, but to know what’s going on, you’re going to have to talk to them,” she said, confirming that the only ones who can comment on it are the two of them.

Finally, she clarified that what has been seen in some of the preview videos about a sad ending to the reality show, which appears to be true, and expressed how proud she is of all her children.

“That’s the only thing, I see that the end of the program is a little sad, but all my children, each of them, not just those of the program, but all the other children I have, couldn’t be prouder. They couldn’t be more successful. They’ve all worked very hard. Great work ethic and they’re very good people, so that’s the most important thing,” she concluded on this issue.

However, the interview did not end here, as it was questioned about what has been the most important episode for her, or one, in particular, that is unforgettable, to which quickly, and without much thought, Caitlyn answered with a very emotional message.

He assured that his favorite episode, above all, is the first of all, number one, as it graphically reminds her of how small his daughters Kendall and Kylie were, and I continue to say that the more this chapter speculates, she can remember how young everyone else was.

From Kourtney and the whole story with Scott and her beautiful children, Khlóe, Tristan and her little girl, as well as Kris, who day by day looks more confident and has known how to evade the obstacles that arise, no doubt Caitlyn has been very proud to belong to this family.