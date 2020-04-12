Reveal the orgenes of the taunts of the PSG at the Haaland in Champions League

Todava still giving that talk about the recent rubbing Neymar with Erling Haaland, that was over with the elimination of Borussia Dortmund at the hands of the PSG in the Champions League. The star brasilea imit the young sensation of the team, German language, so that Marquinhos had the details of that “shock”.

“There were a lot of episodes, some statements of the players after the match in Germany. They won the first match and in the tunnel of locker rooms, there were taunts and cries against us,” said the defense brasileo to the Youtube channel ‘Desimpedidos’.

The team Pars remont in the return match, which the talented former player of the Santos of Brazil and Barcelona, imit in your celebration to Haaland.

“L likes that kind of stuff. It is not just a player of football, bet, has no fear, always respond to the provocations. After the match I said if bean out. I was warned, I told her to wait at the end of the game, but l told me: ‘Djamelo to m, I don’t hold back”, coment Marquinhos on the temperament of his fellow-countryman.

Neymar remat this with some ridicule in social networksit , together with their companions in the locker room and with a photo that colg on his Instagram and has been polmica.