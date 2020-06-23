revelations about the latent conflict between the mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law

Melania Trump seems at times isolated, and you must fight multiple battles at the same time. When you publish a message on your social networks, the reaction is almost automatic. When her husband, Donald Trump, tries to make the hug in public, she dodges on a regular basis. In daily life, she must also deal with the daughter of her husband, Ivanka Trump. Between Melania and she, the reports are of ice. Mary Jordan, a Washington Post reporter, has written a book on the previous model, The Art of Business : The untold Story of Melania Trump. Many times, the author analyzes the complex relationship between the mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law. In this book, we learned that Ivanka Trump has found a nickname for the First Lady : “portrait”, in reference to the few taken of the word of Melania.

Conflict that lasts

Always in The Art of Business : The untold Story of Melania Trump, another passage, relays the Gala, shows you how to Melania Trump and Ivanka, have great difficulty to carry. The two women involved in a war that seems to childish things : “When Melania Trump was asked to clean your apartment, the daughter of Donald Trump demanded the same thing at the same time,” notes Gala. A chamaillerie more that do not and will not shut down the tensions within the White House and confirms that between the first lady and the president’s daughter, the relationship is far from being fluid for a long time. To better understand this, we must return to the presidential election

