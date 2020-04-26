Review Celine Dion to sing with the candidates of Star Academy 2009!

30 years ago this year, Celine Dion launched its first English-language album, Unison. After having conquered the provinces of Quebec and France, it started off his international career!

The singer, who was 52 years old last week, has highlighted this important time in his career by sharing the words of his song Unison on the social networks. Words that now take on their full meaning during the crisis of the COVID-19…

During its passage Star Academy in 2009, Celine Dion had sung her greatest success with the candidates, including the famous piece Unison! It was therefore thought to revive you today, this time on television, incredible.

Review now the excellent medley in question, in which you will find among other Maxime Landry, Vanessa Duchel, Brigitte Boisjoli, William Deslauriers and Maxime Proulx :

So many beautiful memories!

Celine Dion has also pointed out last month the 25 years of his album iconic Of them. Review now videos memories of the star at that time.

