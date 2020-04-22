Review of extraction: Chris Hemsworth plays in another fantasy heroic charge of testosterone

Dir: Sam Hargrave. Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Rudraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Priyanshu Painyuli, David Harbour. 18 cert, 103 min.

Mining belongs to a kind of cinema irrepressible: the action-thriller with her white man at the gun sent on a rampage through exotic places. This new entry, published on Netflix, comes from the pen of Joe Russo, best known for the blockbuster Marvel that he has directed with his brother Anthony, including Avengers: the End of the game. It is an adaptation of his own graphic novel Ciudad, although the scenery was moving from South America to central Asia – significantly, with little impact on the story. Bangladesh now has its “Pablo Escobar very own”, with his penchant for cutting one’s fingers and shirts déboutonnées associated with piles of gold chains. It is a vision of the brutality of foreign treated as fully interchangeable, without the weight of political consciousness or social.

In Mumbai, a student (Rudraksh Jaiswal) languishes in a solitary majestic, surrounded by chrome, glass and marble of the house ultra-minimalist of his father. After being suddenly removed from the outside of a night club local, it was revealed that he was the son of the biggest drug lord of India. His captors are working for the biggest drug lord in Bangladesh, Amir Asif (Priyanshu Painyuli). Presumably, this is the status quo. A mercenary from the black market, Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), is called to retrieve the child – the title is really that on the nose – the base of operations for Amir at Dhaka. The rescue is a children’s game, but leaving the city proves to be more delicate. Amir dominates both the police and the army, so all the bridges and roads are blocked.

The stage is set for all the ambushes, clashes and betrayals usual. Of course, there is a certain ingenuity in the way the director Sam Hargrave manages the hardware. As Chad Stahelski and David Leitch’s John Wick before him, he is a stunt coordinator becoming a director, having served doubled to Chris Evans for several of his appearances as Captain America. And, like its predecessors, it shows a clear willingness to immerse its audience in the heart of the action. In a sequence of 11 minutes, designed to look like a unique take and unbroken, we follow Tyler as he spins in and out of the apartment and raced along the rooftops. The camera hovers around him like a housefly particularly determined.

Although the extraction am certainly enjoying the physical divine Hemsworth, it wastes the boyish charm that made his presence in Thor: Ragnarok and Ghostbusters so nice. It could play its origins in australia (it is all ” fackin ‘this, bloody fackin’ that, bro! “), Otherwise it fits perfectly in the role of gross reformed: stiff and without soul until his heart is melted by the child to which he has sworn to protect.

This is just another fantasy heroic charge of testosterone – to the point that the only female character in the foreground of the film, the weapons dealer of Golshifteh Farahani, is made to interpret a near-parody of masculinity. In one scene, she plays lazily with two silver bullets weighted. In another, she strokes a missile launcher, the most phallic of weapons. Hargrave would have been able to imagine Extraction as the next John Wick or Atomic Blonde, but his film can only line up on all the old conventions.