Review of “The big show “duets” with Michel Dricker in the controls (France 2)

For nearly two hours, to find the most beautiful duets of the Big Show for an evening rich in emotions, on France 2. This Thursday night, Michel Drucker proposes to find the best duos of the phare programme, that have allowed the meeting between the giants of the music. Back in the last time Celine Dion sang with Johnny Hallyday, in the meeting in the television of the Old Villains or the incredible duo of Patrick Bruel and Julien Doré. Also remember that the movement of the interpretation of Mistral Winner by Laurent Gerra and Nolwenn Leroy, or Julien Clerc pick up My preference with Carla Bruni.

The times of Michel Sardou, Florent Pagny, MIKA, Serge Lama, M. Pokora, Calogero, Louane, Vincent Niclo, Amir, Garou, Pascal Obispo, Alain Souchon, Laurent Voulzy, Maxime Le Forestier, Sofia Essaidi or Natasha St-Pier were also expected.

