Review-t-on Henry Cavill as Superman in the cinema?

CINEMA – The chances we will see Henry Cavill wearing the Superman costume for the movie is dwindling. On Wednesday 12 September, evidence to suggest that the american actor, who embodies the man of Krypton from the three films already (“Man of Steel”, “Batman vs Superman” and “Justice League”) will not defer the costume.
To understand the case, it is necessary first to go back to an article published by the well-informed The Hollywood Reporter. The journal believes to know that the current negotiations between Henry Cavill and the studio Warner Bros. leave little hope of his return in a future movie Worlds of DC (the film world of DC Comics)
According to their sources, Warner Bros. wanted to see Henry Cavill appear in a cameo in “Shazam”a new superhero movie planned for 2019, but the negotiations having failed, it would be unlikely to review Henry Cavill in any other movie of the universe comics.
The article also explains one of the reasons for this probable separation: Warner Bros. would like to advantage to capitalize on the project “Supergirl” rather than continue with Superman in his universe at the cinema after the commercial failure and critical of the “Justice League”. However, none of the information of the american newspaper has not been officially confirmed, leaving fans in a state of uncertainty.
The blur total
In the wake of the publication of the article The Hollywood Reporter, Dany Garcia, the agent of the american actor expressed on Twitterto reassure the many fans of Kal-El: “Be quiet, the cape is still in his closet. Warner Bros.and her agency were and continue to be partners for the evolution of the DC Universe. I anticipate a statement from Warner Bros. later today”.
Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet. @wbpictures has been and continuous to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today.
— Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) September 12, 2018
And this statement is finally reached through a spokesperson of Warner Bros. “While no decision has been made regarding a future film ‘Superman’, we’ve always had a great respect for Henry Cavill and a beautiful relationship with him, and it remains unchanged,” he said without clarifying the situation. The blur remains, therefore, total.
Same sound of bell on the side of the actor, who was released later on Wednesday 12 September, on Instagram a mysterious message. Wearing a t-shirt “Krypton-Lifting Team,” Henry Cavill, the face stoic, slowly climb to a figure of Superman in front of the camera before you bring down. The all about the music “The beautiful blue Danube” aboyée by a dog.
“Today was an exciting day”
Nothing concrete, but if one takes into account the management of the case Ben Affleck as Batman, hopes to review Henry Cavill wearing the famous “S” on his chest would seem threatened. Especially as the actor announced on 5 September that he would play Geralt of Riv in the adaptation to tv series of “The Witcher” on Netflix. What finish filling out his schedule already busy for the next few months, or even years.
