Review-t-on Henry Cavill as Superman in the cinema?

CINEMA – The chances we will see Henry Cavill wearing the Superman costume for the movie is dwindling. On Wednesday 12 September, evidence to suggest that the american actor, who embodies the man of Krypton from the three films already (“Man of Steel”, “Batman vs Superman” and “Justice League”) will not defer the costume.

To understand the case, it is necessary first to go back to an article published by the well-informed The Hollywood Reporter. The journal believes to know that the current negotiations between Henry Cavill and the studio Warner Bros. leave little hope of his return in a future movie Worlds of DC (the film world of DC Comics)

According to their sources, Warner Bros. wanted to see Henry Cavill appear in a cameo in “Shazam”a new superhero movie planned for 2019, but the negotiations having failed, it would be unlikely to review Henry Cavill in any other movie of the universe comics.

The article also explains one of the reasons for this probable separation: Warner Bros. would like to advantage to capitalize on the project “Supergirl” rather than continue with Superman in his universe at the cinema after the commercial failure and critical of the “Justice League”. However, none of the information of the american newspaper has not been officially confirmed, leaving fans in a state of uncertainty.

The blur total

In the wake of the publication of the article The Hollywood Reporter, Dany Garcia, the agent of the american actor expressed on Twitterto reassure the many fans of Kal-El: “Be quiet, the cape is still in his closet. Warner Bros.and her agency were and continue to be partners for the evolution of the DC Universe. I anticipate a statement from Warner Bros. later today”.