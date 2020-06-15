Review your classics with Hunter S. Thompson and The Blues Brothers

The Honolulu Marathon it is not the work of the most masterful signed Hunter S. Thompson. Las Vegas Parano or Hell’s angels the surpass without a doubt widely. But this book of 1983, published in France eight years ago, pars editions of Tristan, is worth the detour.

Thompson, an important figure in the gonzo journalism (very subjective, “on-board” and written in the first person), was asked by Running Magazine to cover a marathon.

Of course, it will respond to commands in its own way. More and more megalomaniac, focused on the use of psychotropic drugs, to pass with the great scourges of Glenfiddich, Hunter S. Thompson is going to lose interest in the sporting event.

When the lord deign to grant her a vague interest, this will be to pour out their bile on this practice, which he exècre, where he sees only former dissidents of the 1960s and 1970s in a lot of sensations, suddenly converted to the “joys” of long-term efforts.

But, what is he talking about then ? All, except the marathon. The fishing of marlin, of local deities, of the lousy weather, that escort of his death, the end of existence, captain Cook, etc

Suffice it to say that those who are not a fan of this story “nasty, dirty and bad” it can be accessed quickly to desertion. For others, this is a small indulgence to enjoy.

The music of the Soundtrach, The Blues Brothers

The 20 Of June Of 1980, The Blues Brothers: The music of the Soundtrackgets to the shops.

In full wave of disco, the contrast is great. But the soundtrack of the film The Blues Brothersdirected by John Landis, is very very attractive.

About Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, who had invented the characters of Elwood and Jake Blues with the order to raise the temperature in the show Saturday Night Live, one finds the great names of blues and soul.

In this album based on a directory of occasions, the second of the Blues Brothers, we find the likes of Aretha Franklin to a vigorous version of I think. But also James Brown, in The Old Landmarkand Cab Calloway, in Minnie the Moocher. Or Ray Charles for Shake a Tail Feather.

The bravery of the B. O., it will be finally Everybody Needs Somebody to Love. The original had been recorded by Solomon Burke in 1964 and the Rolling Stones had interpreted his tour a year later. But it is the version of the two men in suits, sunglasses, Wayfarer, and black hats, who offered him the seed.