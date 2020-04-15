Revisit Bleachella: The only time that Taylor Swift went to Coachella

Swifties, can you believe it has been four years since #Bleachella?

It is true, it was in April 2016 when Taylor Swift assisted Coachella for the first time. During the music festival in Indio, California, T. Swit showed her bleached blonde hair, that she had recently made her debut on the cover of Vogue.

On his arrival in the desert, then 26 years old, she posted an iconic photo of her on Instagram with her shiny hair, her lipstick and her sunglasses chic.

“BLEACHELLA”, said the winner of a Grammy in the caption of the image, which showed him a jacket with a lightning bolt. The jacket was a reference to the boyfriend of Swift Calvin Harris‘song with Rihanna, “This is what you came for.” As the fans learned later, Swift has in fact played a major role in the song, in the co-writing under his pseudonym, Nils Sjoberg.

Throughout the weekend of Coachella, Swift was spotted posing for photos with friends and attend the star of Harris, in which Rihanna was an artist surprise.